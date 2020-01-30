Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ: INSG] stock went down by -11.66% or -0.97 points down from its previous closing price of $8.40. The stock reached $7.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, INSG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -21.01% in the period of the last 7 days. INSG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.5662, at one point touching $7.16. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.5662. The 52-week high currently stands at $9.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 44.74% after the recent low of $3.61. Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 9.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.40. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 5 Mar (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Inseego Corp. [INSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inseego Corp. [INSG] sitting at -0.45 and its Gross Margin at +33.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Assets is -5.03.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 134.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Inseego Corp. [INSG] earns $247,208 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] has 77.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $577.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 9.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 9.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inseego Corp. [INSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inseego Corp. [INSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.