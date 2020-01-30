Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.[ICE] stock saw a move by -0.03% on Thursday, touching 1.75 million. Based on the recent volume, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ICE shares recorded 553.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] stock could reach median target price of $104.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] stock additionally went up by +2.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ICE stock is set at 31.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.98% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ICE shares showcased 12.56% increase. ICE saw -0.19% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.57% compared to high within the same period of time.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [NYSE:ICE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.90 to 99.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.94.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] sitting at +39.63 and its Gross Margin at +70.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.20%. These measurements indicate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.65, and its Return on Assets is 2.32. These metrics suggest that this Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its

investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.22 and P/E Ratio of 26.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] earns $1,216,043 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] has 553.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $54.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.90 to 99.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.88. This RSI suggests that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. [ICE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.