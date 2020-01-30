Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.[NCLH] stock saw a move by -4.87% on Thursday, touching 1.39 million. Based on the recent volume, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NCLH shares recorded 214.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock could reach median target price of $66.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock additionally went down by -8.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NCLH stock is set at 14.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.96% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NCLH shares showcased 15.51% increase. NCLH saw -10.86% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.76% compared to high within the same period of time.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.64 to 59.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.02.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] sitting at +19.62 and its Gross Margin at +34.45, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10%. These measurements indicate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70%. Its Return on Equity is 16.30, and its Return on Assets is 6.52. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norwegian Cruise Line

Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.58 and P/E Ratio of 12.03. These metrics all suggest that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] earns $182,383 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 122.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.10 and its Current Ratio is 0.13. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 3.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.