Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] took an upward turn with a change of -0.27%, trading at the price of $11.18 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.07 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lexington Realty Trust shares have an average trading volume of 1.86M shares for that time period. LXP monthly volatility recorded 1.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.18%. PS value for LXP stocks is 8.32 with PB recorded at 1.79.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 11.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.21.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at +18.37 and its Gross Margin at +46.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 65.40%. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.12, and its Return on Assets is 6.98. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

This organization's capital structure, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company's Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 112.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.94 and P/E Ratio of 12.46. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] earns $6,615,417 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 245.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 11.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.