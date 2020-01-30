Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $47.53 after LYFT shares went up by 1.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.
Lyft, Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.07 to 88.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.84.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 11 Feb (In 12 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -45.34 and its Gross Margin at +26.65, this company’s Net Margin is now -76.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.10%. Its Return on Equity is -39.75, and its Return on Assets is -26.90. These metrics suggest that this Lyft, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.31.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] earns $450,139 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.60 and its Current Ratio is 1.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] has 299.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.07 to 88.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.22% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Lyft, Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Lyft, Inc. [LYFT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.