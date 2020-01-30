Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] took an upward turn with a change of 0.69%, trading at the price of $115.94 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.16 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.51M shares for that time period. MMC monthly volatility recorded 1.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.61%. PS value for MMC stocks is 3.64 with PB recorded at 7.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.10 to 115.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $115.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +15.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 22.19, and its Return on Assets is 7.86. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.67,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.78 and P/E Ratio of 39.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] earns $229,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 506.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.10 to 115.67. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 1.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.