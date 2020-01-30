Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $81.03 after MTCH shares went down by -3.49% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Match Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.35 to 95.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.96. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 4 Feb (In 6 Days). ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Fundamental Analysis of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] sitting at +32.00 and its Gross Margin at +74.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 152.55, and its Return on Assets is 22.87. These metrics all suggest that Match Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,204.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,204.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 94.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.03 and P/E Ratio of 46.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] earns $1,153,233 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] has 275.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.35 to 95.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.20, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Match Group, Inc. [MTCH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Match Group, Inc. [MTCH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.