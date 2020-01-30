Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $72.31 after MTH shares went up by 4.12% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Meritage Homes Corporation [NYSE:MTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.91 to 76.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.45. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 28 Apr (In 89 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] sitting at +7.49 and its Gross Margin at +18.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.79, and its Return on Assets is 6.86. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MTH financial performance. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 336.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 75.82. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.69 and P/E Ratio of 12.82. These metrics all suggest that Meritage Homes Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] earns $2,184,880 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 45.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 9.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] has 38.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.91 to 76.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 3.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.00. This RSI suggests that Meritage Homes Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Meritage Homes Corporation [MTH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.