The share price of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MYOS] inclined by $1.39, presently trading at $1.40. The company’s shares saw 22.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.15 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MYOS jumped by +7.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.71% compared to 0.10 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.32%, while additionally dropping -22.35% during the last 12 months. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.35% increase from the current trading price.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MYOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 2.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.39.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 26 Mar (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] sitting at -1202.50 and its Gross Margin at -565.56.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -105.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.30%. Its Return on Equity is -89.71, and its Return on Assets is -69.69. These metrics suggest that this MYOS RENS Technology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

[MYOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] earns $30,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] has 8.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.15 to 2.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 8.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.