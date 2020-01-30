Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] dipped by -0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $6.84 price per share at the time. Novavax, Inc. represents 24.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $166.55M with the latest information.

The Novavax, Inc. traded at the price of $6.84 with 1.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NVAX shares recorded 3.45M.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 16 Mar (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise

Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 24.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $166.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 13.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.