Plains GP Holdings, L.P.[PAGP] stock saw a move by -3.56% on Thursday, touching 1.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PAGP shares recorded 250.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] stock could reach median target price of $24.00.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] stock additionally went down by -6.14% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PAGP stock is set at -23.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PAGP shares showcased -26.40% decrease. PAGP saw -33.37% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.99 to 25.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.84.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +6.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 18.86, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 498.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 495.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.18 and P/E Ratio of 5.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] earns $6,924,082 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has 250.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.99 to 25.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 2.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.