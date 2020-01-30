SEI Investments Company [SEIC] saw a change by -0.55% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $63.10. The company is holding 147.88M shares with keeping 126.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.41% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.02% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.02%, trading +5.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 147.88M shares valued at 1.56 million were bought and sold.

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ:SEIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.60 to 67.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.45.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of SEI Investments Company [SEIC]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SEI Investments Company [SEIC] sitting at +27.14 and its Gross Margin at +82.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.00%. These measurements indicate that SEI Investments Company [SEIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 32.96, and its Return on Assets is 26.45. These metrics all suggest that SEI Investments Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.49. SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.66 and P/E Ratio of 20.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] earns $421,856 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has 147.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.60 to 67.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 2.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SEI Investments Company [SEIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SEI Investments Company [SEIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.