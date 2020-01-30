Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCA] stock went up by 6.78% or 0.08 points up from its previous closing price of $1.18. The stock reached $1.26 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SNCA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +7.10% in the period of the last 7 days.
SNCA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.27, at one point touching $1.06. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.27. The 52-week high currently stands at $13.78 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -84.79% after the recent low of $0.70.
Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 13.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.18.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 27 Mar (In 57 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] sitting at -3176.71.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -113.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -137.70%. Its Return on Equity is -67.62, and its Return on Assets is -45.66. These metrics suggest that this Seneca Biopharma, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 208.53. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] earns $43,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.19 and its Current Ratio is 6.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] has 3.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 13.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.00% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 18.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. [SNCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.