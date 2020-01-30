The share price of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] inclined by $1.46, presently trading at $2.46. The company’s shares saw 96.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.25 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SINT jumped by +36.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -25.00% compared to 0.65 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.01%, while additionally dropping -75.38% during the last 12 months. Sintx Technologies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.79% increase from the current trading price.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 10.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 13 Mar (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] sitting at -7318.95 and its Gross Margin at -16.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.33. Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] earns $5,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] has 2.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 10.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 21.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. [SINT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.