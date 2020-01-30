The share price of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPB] inclined by $61.75, presently trading at $60.83. The company’s shares saw 35.06% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $45.04 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SPB fall by -2.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.40% compared to -1.28 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.00%, while additionally gaining 13.62% during the last 12 months. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $74.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.34% increase from the current trading price.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.04 to 66.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.75.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] sitting at +7.89 and its Gross Margin at +34.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is -11.46, and its Return on Assets is -2.90. These metrics all suggest that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

138.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2,429.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] earns $292,485 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] has 48.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.04 to 66.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.79, which indicates that it is 2.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. [SPB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.