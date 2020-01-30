T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.[TROW] stock saw a move by 3.67% on Thursday, touching 1.77 million. Based on the recent volume, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TROW shares recorded 230.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] stock could reach median target price of $135.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] stock additionally went up by +2.68% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.83% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TROW stock is set at 46.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by 16.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TROW shares showcased 18.00% increase. TROW saw 1.16% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 57.16% compared to high within the same period of time.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.61 to 134.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.30.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] sitting at +42.84 and its Gross Margin at +83.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60%. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.64, and its Return on Invested Capital

has reached 29.00%. Its Return on Equity is 30.03, and its Return on Assets is 23.25. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 17.28. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] earns $765,110 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has 230.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.61 to 134.55. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 2.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.