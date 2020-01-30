The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] shares went higher by 2.70% from its previous closing of $57.01, now trading at the price of $58.55, also adding 1.54 points. Is KO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.25B float and a +1.31% run over in the last seven days. KO share price has been hovering between $57.87 and $44.42 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 57.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at +30.45 and its Gross Margin at +62.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10%. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.30%. Its Return on Equity is 39.55, and its Return on Assets is 7.87. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 256.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

52.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 149.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.81 and P/E Ratio of 32.58. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] earns $506,342 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $243.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 57.87. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 1.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.03. This RSI suggests that The Coca-Cola Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.