The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] shares went N/A by 0.00% from its previous closing of $13.80, now trading at the price of $13.80, also adding 0 points. Is GT stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 231.31M float and a -4.43% run over in the last seven days. GT share price has been hovering between $21.40 and $10.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.74 to 21.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.80. Pay attention for this company's financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 14 Feb (In 16 Days). Fundamental Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] sitting at +7.59 and its Gross Margin at +25.50, this company's Net Margin is now 1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 10.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10. Its Return on Equity is 14.64, and its Return on Assets is 4.08. These metrics suggest that this The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 105.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.33 and P/E Ratio of 17.00. These metrics all suggest that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] earns $241,797 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has 233.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.74 to 21.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] a Reliable Buy?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.