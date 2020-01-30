The share price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] inclined by $333.89, presently trading at $319.31. The company’s shares saw 35.36% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $235.90 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TMO fall by -4.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.24% compared to -15.38 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.25%, while additionally gaining 40.94% during the last 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $342.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 23.16% increase from the current trading price.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 235.90 to 342.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $333.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] sitting at +15.90 and its Gross Margin at +45.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 11.09, and its Return on Assets is 5.20. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TMO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.84. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 40.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.00 and P/E Ratio of 35.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] earns $347,971 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.24 and its Current Ratio is 1.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has 401.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $133.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 235.90 to 342.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 1.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.