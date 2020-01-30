The share price of VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] inclined by $1.46, presently trading at $1.44. The company’s shares saw 209.09% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.47 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as VBIV jumped by +14.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.15% compared to 0.19 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.35%, while additionally dropping -8.75% during the last 12 months. VBI Vaccines Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.81% increase from the current trading price.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.46.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] sitting at -1792.25 and its Gross Margin at -34.40.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -18.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 43.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] earns $29,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 33.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $260.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.