ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] saw a change by 3.35% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.24. The company is holding 142.64M shares with keeping 108.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -66.80% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.61%, trading +46.61% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 142.64M shares valued at 1.79 million were bought and sold.

ViewRay, Inc. [NASDAQ:VRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.12 to 9.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 12 Mar (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] sitting at -92.75 and its Gross Margin at +8.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -34.80%. Its Return on Equity is -90.25, and its Return on Assets is -35.48. These metrics suggest that this ViewRay, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.86, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 18.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] earns $366,344 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.90 and its Current Ratio is 4.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] has 142.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $462.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.12 to 9.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 6.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. [VRAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.