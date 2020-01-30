The share price of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] inclined by $0.75, presently trading at $0.80. The company’s shares saw 171.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.29 recorded on 01/29/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VTGN jumped by +13.39% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.17% compared to 0.10 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.30%, while additionally dropping -52.83% during the last 12 months. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at N/A. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.8% decrease from the current trading price.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [VTGN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [VTGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.48. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -3,066.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.03. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [VTGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.72.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.87 and its Current Ratio is 4.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [VTGN] has 42.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.80, which indicates that it is 9.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [VTGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. [VTGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.