Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] saw a change by 2.74% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.13. The company is holding 490.56M shares with keeping 486.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 3.77% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.85%, trading +3.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 490.56M shares valued at 5.3 million were bought and sold.

Vistra Energy Corp. [NYSE:VST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.33 to 27.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.54.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] sitting at +13.46 and its Gross Margin at +22.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -0.76, and its Return on Assets is -0.27. These metrics suggest that this Vistra Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 145.03. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 138.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.86 and P/E Ratio of 22.09. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] earns $1,905,024 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 0.95. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] has 490.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.33 to 27.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] a Reliable Buy?

Vistra Energy Corp. [VST] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.