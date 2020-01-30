WESCO International, Inc. [NYSE: WCC] shares went lower by -4.73% from its previous closing of $52.62, now trading at the price of $50.13, also adding -2.49 points. Is WCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 812858 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 33.42M float and a -6.82% run over in the last seven days. WCC share price has been hovering between $61.32 and $42.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

WESCO International, Inc. [NYSE:WCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.03 to 61.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.62.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of WESCO International, Inc. [WCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +18.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.69, and its Return on Assets is 4.87. These metrics suggest that this WESCO International, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

36.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.64 and P/E Ratio of 9.72. These metrics all suggest that WESCO International, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] earns $898,528 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] has 41.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.03 to 61.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] a Reliable Buy?

WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.