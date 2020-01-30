Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] took an upward turn with a change of -3.06%, trading at the price of $0.26 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.70M shares for that time period. ZN monthly volatility recorded 28.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.26%. PS value for ZN stocks is with PB recorded at 2.17.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 13 Mar (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -52.64, and its Long-Term Debt to

Total Capital is 43.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.28. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.40.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] has 95.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 9.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. [ZN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.