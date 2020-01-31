The share price of 3M Company [NYSE: MMM] inclined by $162.00, presently trading at $162.51. The company’s shares saw 7.92% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $150.58 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MMM fall by -8.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.01% compared to -15.23 of all time high it touched on 01/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.58%, while additionally dropping -18.45% during the last 12 months. 3M Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $172.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.24% increase from the current trading price.

3M Company [NYSE:MMM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.58 to 219.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 84 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of 3M Company [MMM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3M Company [MMM] sitting at +23.73 and its Gross Margin at +49.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.50%. These measurements indicate that 3M Company [MMM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.50%. Its Return on Equity is 50.09, and its Return on Assets is 14.36. These metrics all suggest that 3M Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 3M Company [MMM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.00,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. 3M Company [MMM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.81 and P/E Ratio of 20.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, 3M Company [MMM] earns $350,368 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 1.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

3M Company [MMM] has 576.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $93.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.58 to 219.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 2.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3M Company [MMM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 3M Company [MMM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.