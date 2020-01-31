Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] shares went higher by 1.26% from its previous closing of $52.38, now trading at the price of $53.04, also adding 0.66 points. Is AFL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.55 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AFL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 677.42M float and a +0.91% run over in the last seven days. AFL share price has been hovering between $57.18 and $46.96 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at +19.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.15, and its Return on Assets is 2.03. These metrics suggest that this Aflac Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this

organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.87 and P/E Ratio of 13.08. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] earns $1,947,937 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.52.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 727.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.96 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 1.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.