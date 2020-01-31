Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.[AHPI] stock saw a move by 20.98% on Thursday, touching 1.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AHPI shares recorded 3.82M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] stock additionally went up by +31.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 181.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AHPI stock is set at 67.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by 184.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AHPI shares showcased 92.91% increase. AHPI saw -21.61% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 327.53% compared to high within the same period of time.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.24.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] sitting at -8.84 and its Gross Margin at +16.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.30%. Its Return on Equity is -16.30, and its Return on Assets is -12.87. These metrics suggest

that this Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 140.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] earns $173,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.91. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 3.07. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] has 3.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 5.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 327.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.02, which indicates that it is 64.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. [AHPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.