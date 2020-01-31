Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] took an upward turn with a change of -3.30%, trading at the price of $8.65 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 779600 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.11M shares for that time period. MDRX monthly volatility recorded 2.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.98%. PS value for MDRX stocks is 0.84 with PB recorded at 1.16.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.69 to 12.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.94.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] sitting at -1.18 and its Gross Margin at +39.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] is gener

ating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is -2.35, and its Return on Assets is -0.85. These metrics all suggest that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] earns $184,207 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] has 166.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.69 to 12.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 2.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. [MDRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.