American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] opened at N/A and closed at $27.72 a share within trading session on 01/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.10% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $26.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] had 3.32 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.64M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.72%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.46%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $24.23 during that period and AAL managed to take a rebound to $37.23 in the last 52 weeks.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.23 to 37.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.72.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at +8.08 and its Gross Margin at +22.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.01, and its

Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00%. Its Return on Assets is 2.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 441.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.23 to 37.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.