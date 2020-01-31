Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] shares went higher by 3.53% from its previous closing of $100.20, now trading at the price of $103.74, also adding 3.54 points. Is AJG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 732915 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AJG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 184.98M float and a +6.69% run over in the last seven days. AJG share price has been hovering between $100.36 and $73.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] sitting at +7.05 and its Gross Margin at +67.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.73, and its Return on Assets is 4.33. These metrics suggest that this Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arthur

J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.94 and P/E Ratio of 28.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] earns $223,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has 186.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.00 to 100.36. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 1.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.81. This RSI suggests that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] a Reliable Buy?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.