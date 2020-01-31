AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] saw a change by -4.46% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.49. The company is holding 160.74M shares with keeping 160.43M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 4.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -73.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.30%, trading +4.09% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 160.74M shares valued at 2.59 million were bought and sold.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 1.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 12 Mar (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] sitting at -481.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value

stands at 0.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] earns $318,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] has 160.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $82.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 1.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 11.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [AVEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.