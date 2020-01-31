The share price of Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] inclined by $16.08, presently trading at $15.59. The company’s shares saw 11.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.03 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BDN fall by -2.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.94% compared to -0.39 of all time high it touched on 01/30/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.45%, while additionally gaining 2.50% during the last 12 months. Brandywine Realty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.91% increase from the current trading price.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.08.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] sitting at +8.07 and its Gross Margin at +27.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.45, and its Return on Assets is 3.36. These metrics suggest that this Brandywine Realty Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 84.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] earns $1,640,760 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has 175.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.03 to 16.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.