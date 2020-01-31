Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] dipped by -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $62.95 price per share at the time. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company represents 2.34B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $149.13B with the latest information.

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company traded at the price of $62.95 with 3.26 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BMY shares recorded 18.88M.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.81.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at +28.34 and its Gross Margin at +71.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40%. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.40%. Its Return on Equity is 38.18, and its Return on Assets is 14.36. These metrics all suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 34.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.33 and P/E Ratio of 18.11. These metrics all suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] earns $968,283 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.50 and its Current Ratio is 1.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.34B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $149.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 2.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.