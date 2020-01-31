The share price of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [NYSE: BR] inclined by $129.46, presently trading at $117.21. The company’s shares saw 25.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $93.77 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BR fall by -10.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -10.58% compared to -14.10 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.43%, while additionally gaining 28.43% during the last 12 months. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $133.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.99% increase from the current trading price.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [NYSE:BR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.77 to 136.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $129.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] sitting at +12.92 and its Gross Margin at +26.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.30%. Its Return on Equity is 43.40, and its Return on Assets is 13.42. These metrics all suggest that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 130.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.58 and P/E Ratio of 30.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] earns $387,255 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] has 114.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.77 to 136.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] a Reliable Buy?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.