Celanese Corporation [CE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $103.60 after CE shares went down by -5.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.56 to 128.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $110.19.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 27 Apr (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Celanese Corporation [CE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Celanese Corporation [CE] sitting at +18.57 and its Gross Margin at +27.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Celanese Corporation [CE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 41.29, and its Return on Assets is 12.86. These metrics all suggest that Celanese Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Celanese Corporation [CE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.82 and P/E Ratio of 14.44. These metrics all suggest that Celanese Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Celanese Corporation [CE] earns $931,156 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Celanese Corporation [CE] has 120.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.56 to 128.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 1.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Celanese Corporation [CE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Celanese Corporation [CE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.