Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] took an upward turn with a change of -4.01%, trading at the price of $0.51 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 21.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 84.72M shares for that time period. CHK monthly volatility recorded 7.40%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.58%. PS value for CHK stocks is 0.11 with PB recorded at 0.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 3.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at +15.69 and its Gross Margin at +18.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Assets is 7.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,244.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

95.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] earns $4,368,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.57 and its Current Ratio is 0.57. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 1.93B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 3.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.42, which indicates that it is 6.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.