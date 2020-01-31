Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ: CBLI] stock went up by 28.89% or 0.91 points up from its previous closing price of $3.15. The stock reached $4.06 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CBLI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +222.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

CBLI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.50, at one point touching $2.40. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.50. The 52-week high currently stands at $4.90 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 123.40% after the recent low of $0.50.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] sitting at -421.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 320.00%. Its Return on Equity is -966.05, and its Return on Assets is -51.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or

decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CBLI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] earns $71,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] has 12.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 712.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 44.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.15. This RSI suggests that Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.