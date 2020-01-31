The share price of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] inclined by $2.70, presently trading at $2.79. The company’s shares saw 302.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.69 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CODX jumped by +48.40% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -22.50% compared to 0.91 of all time high it touched on 01/27/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 195.05%, while additionally gaining 20.54% during the last 12 months. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.79% decrease from the current trading price.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 3.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.70.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] sitting at -15328.65 and its Gross Margin at -50.73.

Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 142.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] earns $1,996 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] has 17.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 3.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 302.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.