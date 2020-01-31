Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.[COCP] stock saw a move by 10.09% on Thursday, touching 775550. Based on the recent volume, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COCP shares recorded 37.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] stock additionally went down by -18.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.96% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COCP stock is set at -81.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COCP shares showcased -76.10% decrease. COCP saw -81.53% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 55.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.37. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -155.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] has 37.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 3.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 22.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [COCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.