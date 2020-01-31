CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] shares went higher by 53.18% from its previous closing of $0.97, now trading at the price of $1.48, also adding 0.51 points. Is CPSH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CPSH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 8.07M float and a +56.42% run over in the last seven days. CPSH share price has been hovering between $1.85 and $0.86 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 1.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.97.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 3 Mar (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] sitting at -4.17 and its Gross Margin at +13.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -63.50%. Its Return on Equity is -48.90, and its Return on Assets is -37.98. These metrics suggest that this CPS Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -39.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.60. CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] earns $138,339 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.45 and its Current Ratio is 2.65. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has 12.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 1.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 3.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.19. This RSI suggests that CPS Technologies Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.