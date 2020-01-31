CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went down by -3.35% or -2.09 points down from its previous closing price of $62.45. The stock reached $60.36 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CRWD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +3.26% in the period of the last 7 days.
CRWD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $62.56, at one point touching $58.94. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $62.56. The 52-week high currently stands at $101.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $44.58.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.45.
Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -54.78 and its Gross Margin at +65.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -404.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.30%. Its Return on Equity is -542.29, and
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -102.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.27.
Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] has 198.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.58 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.39% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.