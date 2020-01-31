Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] saw a change by 11.06% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $196.99. The company is holding 28.48M shares with keeping 27.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 57.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 8.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.26%, trading +28.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 28.48M shares valued at 1.27 million were bought and sold.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [NYSE:DECK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.40 to 180.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $177.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 28 May (In 118 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] sitting at +15.70 and its Gross Margin at +49.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.40%. These measurements indicate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.90%. Its Return on Equity is 26.62, and its Return on Assets is 19.51. These metrics all suggest that Deckers Outdoor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.18. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.27 and P/E Ratio of 20.61. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] earns $574,789 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.26 and its Current Ratio is 4.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] has 28.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.40 to 180.76. At its current price, it has moved up by 8.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 2.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.80. This RSI suggests that Deckers Outdoor Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation [DECK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.