Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] took an upward turn with a change of 30.83%, trading at the price of $1.11 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dynatronics Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 88.82K shares for that time period. DYNT monthly volatility recorded 10.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.43%. PS value for DYNT stocks is 0.13 with PB recorded at 0.78.

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 2.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] sitting at -0.79 and its Gross Margin at +30.65, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Equity is -4.38, and its Return on Assets is -2.26. These metrics suggest that this Dynatronics Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 32.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] earns $220,300 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has 9.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 2.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 76.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 5.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] a Reliable Buy?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.