Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE: EMN] opened at N/A and closed at $70.83 a share within trading session on 01/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $69.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE: EMN] had 2.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.04M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $61.22 during that period and EMN managed to take a rebound to $86.18 in the last 52 weeks.

Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE:EMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.22 to 86.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] sitting at +14.55 and its Gross Margin at +24.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 19.28, and its Return on Assets is 6.75. These metrics suggest that this Eastman Chemical Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.77 and P/E Ratio of 12.60. These metrics all suggest that Eastman Chemical Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] earns $698,069 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has 136.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.22 to 86.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.63. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] a Reliable Buy?

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.