Electronic Arts Inc.[EA] stock saw a move by -0.51% on Thursday, touching 3.71 million. Based on the recent volume, Electronic Arts Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EA shares recorded 295.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] stock could reach median target price of $116.00.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] stock additionally went down by -1.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EA stock is set at 25.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by 18.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EA shares showcased 20.69% increase. EA saw -2.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.13% compared to high within the same period of time.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.00 to 114.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.21.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] sitting at +20.32 and its Gross Margin at +72.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 54.00%. These measurements indicate that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.80%. Its Return on Equity is 20.53, and its Return on Assets is 11.62. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

18.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.10 and P/E Ratio of 12.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] earns $508,454 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.82 and its Current Ratio is 2.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has 295.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.00 to 114.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 1.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.