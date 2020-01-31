Energy Fuels Inc. [NYSE: UUUU] stock went down by -4.80% or -0.07 points down from its previous closing price of $1.48. The stock reached $1.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UUUU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -12.96% in the period of the last 7 days.

UUUU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.49, at one point touching $1.39. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.49. The 52-week high currently stands at $3.73 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -48.97% after the recent low of $1.39.

Energy Fuels Inc. [NYSE:UUUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 3.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] sitting at -67.19 and its Gross Margin at +39.82.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 8.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -12.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] earns $395,338 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 25.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.00 and its Current Ratio is 6.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has 100.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $149.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 3.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.66. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] a Reliable Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.