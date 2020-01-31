The share price of Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] inclined by $209.53, presently trading at $203.20. The company’s shares saw 27.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $159.28 recorded on 01/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FB fall by -6.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.16% compared to -14.27 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.50%, while additionally gaining 39.30% during the last 12 months. Facebook, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $243.51. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 40.31% increase from the current trading price.

Facebook, Inc. [NASDAQ:FB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.28 to 224.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $209.53.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Facebook, Inc. [FB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Facebook, Inc. [FB] sitting at +33.93 and its Gross Margin at +81.94, this company’s Net Margin

is now 27.10%. These measurements indicate that Facebook, Inc. [FB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.96, and its Return on Assets is 16.02. These metrics all suggest that Facebook, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.74.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 4.40.

Facebook, Inc. [FB] has 2.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $595.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 159.28 to 224.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Facebook, Inc. [FB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Facebook, Inc. [FB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.