Fiserv, Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained by 0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $121.23 price per share at the time. Fiserv, Inc. represents 670.28M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $81.26B with the latest information.

The Fiserv, Inc. traded at the price of $121.23 with 2.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FISV shares recorded 2.75M.

Fiserv, Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.62 to 122.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.04.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 4 Feb (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv, Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] sitting at +26.19 and its Gross Margin at +45.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10%. These measurements indicate that Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.70%. Its Return on Equity is 47.25, and its Return on Assets is 11.02. These metrics suggest that this Fiserv, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 259.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 259.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.59 and P/E Ratio of 56.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] earns $242,625 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] has 670.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $81.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 81.62 to 122.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv, Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. [FISV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.