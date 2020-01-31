Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $31.88 after HGV shares went down by -4.18% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [NYSE:HGV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.83 to 36.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.27.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 26 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] sitting at +21.71 and its Gross Margin at +32.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10%. These measurements indicate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 52.56, and its Return on Assets is 11.60. These metrics all suggest that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 221.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.51. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 221.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] earns $232,442 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.42 and its Current Ratio is 4.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] has 86.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.83 to 36.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. [HGV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.